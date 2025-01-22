KP Health Secy urges DHOs to improve performance

PESHAWAR - Advisor on Health, Ihtesham Ali, while addressing the third Dis­trict Health Officers (DHO) Con­ference, emphasized the need for improved performance, warn­ing underperforming DHOs to re­form their approach or face con­sequences. He stated that DHOs who delay releasing funds to pub­lic-private partnership hospitals would be held accountable and re­moved from their positions if nec­essary.

The advisor announced a strict ban on cross-cadre postings to en­sure that relevant positions are filled by professionals from the appropriate cadre. Acknowledg­ing exemplary performance, he awarded appreciation certificates to the DHOs of Malakand, Kohat, and Khyber for their outstand­ing contributions. Additionally, he urged the immediate utiliza­tion of funds lying idle in Prima­ry Care Management Committees (PCMCs) to provide relief to the public.

The conference was attended by Secretary Health Adeel Shah, Special Secretary Health Ha­bibullah, Director General Health Dr Muhammad Saleem, Chief of the Health Sector Reforms Unit (HSRU), Regional Directors, Pro­gram Directors, and all DHOs. Key topics discussed included human resources in hospitals, availabil­ity of medicines, immunization, DHIS-2 reporting, polio eradi­cation, and other health-related matters. A special review of ver­tical health programs was also presented for the first time in the DHO Conference.

Dr Ejaz, Director of the IMU, provided an update on decisions made during the last two DHO Conferences.

He highlighted that 86% of districts in settled areas had placed medicine orders through the newly launched CM Medi­cine Ordering Portal. Out of 33 non-compliant vendors who failed to supply medicines on time, orders were cancelled in 27 districts. The performance of DHOs was evaluated, with a spe­cial focus on the implementation of vertical programs.

The DHO of Malakand was spe­cifically lauded for redistribut­ing existing medicine stock from health centres to facilities where medicines were urgently needed. This initiative increased medicine availability from 49% to 80% in the district.