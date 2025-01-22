KP Health Secy urges DHOs to improve performance

PESHAWAR - Advisor on Health, Ihtesham Ali, while addressing the third District Health Officers (DHO) Conference, emphasized the need for improved performance, warning underperforming DHOs to reform their approach or face consequences. He stated that DHOs who delay releasing funds to public-private partnership hospitals would be held accountable and removed from their positions if necessary.
The advisor announced a strict ban on cross-cadre postings to ensure that relevant positions are filled by professionals from the appropriate cadre. Acknowledging exemplary performance, he awarded appreciation certificates to the DHOs of Malakand, Kohat, and Khyber for their outstanding contributions. Additionally, he urged the immediate utilization of funds lying idle in Primary Care Management Committees (PCMCs) to provide relief to the public.
The conference was attended by Secretary Health Adeel Shah, Special Secretary Health Habibullah, Director General Health Dr Muhammad Saleem, Chief of the Health Sector Reforms Unit (HSRU), Regional Directors, Program Directors, and all DHOs. Key topics discussed included human resources in hospitals, availability of medicines, immunization, DHIS-2 reporting, polio eradication, and other health-related matters. A special review of vertical health programs was also presented for the first time in the DHO Conference.
Dr Ejaz, Director of the IMU, provided an update on decisions made during the last two DHO Conferences.
He highlighted that 86% of districts in settled areas had placed medicine orders through the newly launched CM Medicine Ordering Portal. Out of 33 non-compliant vendors who failed to supply medicines on time, orders were cancelled in 27 districts. The performance of DHOs was evaluated, with a special focus on the implementation of vertical programs.
The DHO of Malakand was specifically lauded for redistributing existing medicine stock from health centres to facilities where medicines were urgently needed. This initiative increased medicine availability from 49% to 80% in the district.