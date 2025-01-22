Kundi vows to support Red Cross, Red Crescent

ISLAMABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday vowed to support and the Red Crescent.

Dr Iftikhar Aliyar, the Head of the Norwegian in Pakistan, met with the KP Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi, at his residence.

He was accompanied by the Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Habib Orakzai, Chairman of Merged Areas PRCS, Imran Wazir, and Secretary of Merged Areas, Saeed Kamal. The meeting focused on key issues such as humanitarian aid, climate change, and ongoing rehabilitation efforts in affected areas.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society and the Norwegian , acknowledging their vital role during natural disasters and challenging times in Pakistan.

He emphasized the need to enhance relief activities in various regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the southern districts and flood-affected areas.

Dr Iftikhar Aliyar briefed the Governor on the Norwegian Red Cross’s ongoing projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which include healthcare services, water supply initiatives, and efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

PRCS Chairman Habib Orakzai and Chairman Merged Areas Imran Wazir also shared their views, reaffirming their commitment to closely collaborate with the Norwegian to assist affected communities. Secretary Merged Areas, Saeed Kamal, provided technical details about the rehabilitation projects.

Governor Kundi assured full support for these initiatives, stating that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor’s House is committed to maintaining close coordination with international aid organizations. He also pledged to highlight these issues at national and international forums.

Humanitarian bodies’ support for calamity hit people laudable: Kundi

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi during a meeting with Farid Abdul Qadir Muhammad, Head of Country Delegation of the International Federation of (IFRC) in Pakistan, along with his delegation, at his residence in Islamabad lauded the organizations that have supported people during natural calamities, emphasizing their vital role in providing assistance during challenging times. The meeting focused on various important matters.

During the discussions, issues related to flood operations in the southern areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in Dera Ismail Khan, and the impacts of seasonal changes in Upper Chitral were addressed. The Governor highlighted the challenges faced by different areas, and clarified the difference between the issues in Kurram and those faced by temporary displaced persons (TDPs).

The Governor praised the efforts of the Red Crescent staff, saying that they always work on the frontlines and their contributions are commendable. He mentioned that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, in collaboration with the Chief Ministers of Balochistan and Sindh, had ensured the delivery of medicines to Kurram. Governor Kundi also shared that he would meet with the President of Pakistan to present these issues, with the aim of securing national-level solutions to address them.