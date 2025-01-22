Man kills daughter, her lover for honour in Karachi

KARACHI - A man shot his daughter and her lover dead in the name of honour in Malir Rafah-e-Aam Society in Karachi. According to police, the incident took place in the name of honor inside the house of girl Fatima. Police said that the boy had come to meet Fatima at her house when his father saw him when the father of the slain girl Azhar saw them. The boy worked nearby, they became friends over the days. However, the process of identifying the boy is underway, police said. Accused Azhar was taken into custody and murder weapon recovered.