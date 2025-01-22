Wednesday, January 22, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Man kills daughter, her lover for honour in Karachi

Our Staff Reporter
January 22, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  A man shot his daughter and her lover dead in the name of honour in Malir Rafah-e-Aam Society in Karachi. According to police, the incident took place in the name of honor inside the house of girl Fatima. Police said that the boy had come to meet Fatima at her house when his father saw him when the father of the slain girl Azhar saw them. The boy worked nearby, they became friends over the days. However, the process of identifying the boy is underway, police said. Accused Azhar was taken into custody and murder weapon recovered.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1737442191.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025