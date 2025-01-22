Minister chairs meeting of Ring Road council

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sohaib Ahmad Bharth chaired an important meeting of the Punjab Ring Road Council at the C&W Department here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf, Chairman Ring Road Authority Sohail Shahzad, Member Planning and Development Abid Bodla, and officers from the Finance Department. Chairman Ring Road Authority Sohail Shahzad provided a detailed briefing on seven agenda items. The council members recommended that the authority’s budget for 2024/25 and the financial records of the last five years be reviewed by the Finance Department and a chartered accountancy firm. Additionally, the recruitment methods and rules were advised to be vetted by the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) and the Regulation Wing. The council approved regulations regarding axle load, road control, and traffic control, contingent upon the Law Department’s input. For the authority’s financial powers, it was suggested that these be vetted by the Finance Department before presenting them in the council meeting. The members also recommended initiating a summary for establishing the Sialkot Ring Road project office and recruiting staff. Approval was granted for the post-upgradation of junior report officers, their performance allowances, and toll collection on the dual road connecting the GT Road to the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway via Whando.