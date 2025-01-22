Domestic workers in Pakistan represent a growing segment of modern-day slavery, particularly among live-in residential workers. While the occupation is not inherently forced labour, the working and living conditions often align with the International Labour Organization’s (‘ILO’) definitions of ‘forced labour’ and ‘slavery-like practices’.

Slavery is defined as the status or condition of a person over whom any or all of the powers attaching to the right of ownership are exercised under the Convention to Suppress Slave Trade and Slavery 1926. Forced labor is defined as work or service exacted from a person under the threat of a penalty, and the person has not offered themselves voluntarily. While not every domestic worker is a victim of forced labor or a slave, numerous domestic workers are subject to modern-day slavery, which includes forced labor. Live-in domestic workers in Pakistan are particularly vulnerable to exploitation under conditions that constitute modern-day slavery as they have the extremely limited liberty, akin to modern-day slaves.

The Forced Labor Convention 1930 (No. 29), established that when conditions such as debt bondage, trafficking, and movement restrictions arise, domestic work may constitute modern-day slavery. The global momentum for regulating domestic workers’ rights culminated in the ILO’s 2011 Convention on Decent Work for Domestic Workers, which solidified earlier efforts to address modern forced labour.

As of 2021, the ILO estimated that Pakistan had at least 8.5 million domestic workers. About 29.1% of women between fifteen and sixty-four years are domestic workers in Punjab. Domestic workers in Pakistan are embedded within the informal economy characterized by low wages, lack of social guarantees, unsteady employment, and irregular jobs. This lack of formal labour protections creates an environment rife with over-exploitation, where employers benefit from the absence of legal obligations. Domestic worker exploitation arises from a combination of state permissiveness, societal and business complacency. The prevalence of residential domestic workers in Pakistan is deeply rooted in broader societal challenges, including lack of education, human trafficking, and economic hardships. For many live-in workers, the appeal lies in the provision of housing and meals, which alleviates the burden of rent and daily expenses.

The systematic mistreatment of domestic workers is embedded in colonial slavery. The ILO recognizes colonialism as a key driver of forced labour, with Pakistan’s colonial legacy perpetuating systemic exploitation and entrenched social hierarchies. It is the continuation of the colonial subordination that thwarts efforts to give domestic workers their due rights.

While negotiating the 2011 ILO Convention, the ambiguous position of how domestic workers are perceived was highlighted my member states. Some delegates, particularly from Asia and Latin America, resisted reforms by arguing that domestic workers were part of the “family system,” making collective agreements impractical. In Pakistani society, domestic workers have an ‘atypical employment relationship’ and it is believed that their position in the private home excludes it from the reach of state legislation.

When it comes to discourse related to domestic workers, the prime criticism Pakistan faces is its unexplained failure to ratify the Domestic Workers Convention 2011. India has not ratified the Convention, citing its policy of aligning domestic laws with ILO standards before ratification. However, both countries have ratified key instruments relating to abolishing forced labour and slavery. The table below illustrates relevant conventions and their status:

The ratified instruments including the Abolition of Forced Labour Convention, 1957 (No.105), Forced Labour Convention 1930 (No. 29), UN Slavery Convention 1926 and the UN Supplementary Convention on the Abolition of Slavery, the Slave Trade, and institutions and practices similar to Slavery, 1956, are binding in domestic courts and the state must uphold their provisions by ensuring compliance. That said, this does not mean instruments not ratified are inconsequential. The Lahore High Court in a landmark missing persons’ case in 2014 determined that an international convention not ratified may still be relied upon to meet the ends of justice. Unratified conventions carry persuasive value akin to soft law sources and may be relied upon by the Courts where necessary. Hence the failure to ratify Convention No. 189, despite pressure from various stakeholders such as the Pakistan Workers Federation, does not mean the principles in the Convention cannot be applied persuasively to protect citizens’ fundamental human rights, especially where similar international instruments have been ratified.

Myra Shahab & Noor e Rehmat Abbasi

The writers are law students at LUMS.