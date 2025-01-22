NA Speaker calls in-camera meeting of negotiating committee on January 28

National Assembly Speaker has summoned a meeting of the negotiating committee to facilitate talks between the government and the opposition on January 28.

The in-camera meeting, to be presided over by the NA speaker, is expected to see the government respond to the opposition's demands in written form.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Gohar had earlier warned that further negotiations would not proceed if the government failed to provide a written response.

It is noteworthy that PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar had previously issued a seven-day ultimatum to the government to form a judicial commission to investigate the incidents of May 9.