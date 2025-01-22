Wednesday, January 22, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

NAB warns against investing in Malik Riaz’s Dubai project

NAB warns against investing in Malik Riaz’s Dubai project
Our Staff Reporter
January 22, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National, Top Stories

ISLAMABAD  -  The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday cautioned the public against investing in Malik Riaz’s newly launched luxury apartment project in Dubai, UAE, warning that such investments could result in legal or criminal action for money laundering, potentially leading to criminal or legal proceedings.

A NAB spokesman stated that Malik Riaz is currently residing in Dubai and an absconder in the National Crime Agency (NCA) case and is wanted by the court. The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is working to secure his extradition from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through legal channels. NAB has already frozen numerous assets of Bahria Town (Pvt.) Ltd. and Malik Riaz. Currently, NAB is conducting inquiries and investigations into Malik Riaz, the owner of Bahria Town (Pvt.) Ltd., and individuals associated with him for fraud, deceptive practices, and cheating the public.

CM Maryam launches largest business finance scheme

He stated that NAB has strong and credible evidence showing that Malik Riaz and his associates have not only unlawfully acquired and occupied state-owned land but also land belonging to private individuals in Karachi, Takht-Parri, Rawalpindi, and New Murree. Malik Riaz is using these lands to develop housing societies without obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals or No Objection Certificates, committing fraud against the state and the public amounting to billions of rupees.

In a deceitful manner, Malik Riaz has been developing housing societies under the name of Bahria Town (Pvt.) Ltd. in other cities, including Peshawar and Jamshoro, by illegally occupying land and failing to obtain the required regulatory approvals and No Objection Certificates.

Plan to construct new canals sets alarm bells in Senate

Malik Riaz continues to defraud the public by selling plots and files in these illegal housing societies. Neither Malik Riaz nor Bahria Town (Pvt.) Ltd. holds a legitimate title to any of the land in these unauthorized developments.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), as part of its mandate, is committed to raising awareness about the deceptive and fraudulent marketing practices of illegal housing societies that are scamming the public and generating billions of rupees.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1737442191.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025