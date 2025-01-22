National Seed Policy finalized to strengthen Pakistan's agriculture

The National Seed Policy has been finalized, announced during a high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on the administrative structure, vision, and strategic goals of the National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority (NSDRA). Discussions centered on ensuring NSDRA's full functionality to enhance Pakistan's seed sector and address agricultural challenges.

Highlighting the importance of quality seeds, Rana Tanveer Hussain stated, “Quality seeds play a vital role in achieving food security and improving agricultural productivity. Advanced and export-quality seeds are key to ensuring self-sufficiency and increasing agricultural exports.”

He emphasized the Ministry’s dedication to strengthening the seed sector as a cornerstone for Pakistan's agricultural development and economic growth.

The finalized policy aims to establish a robust framework for seed regulation, innovation, and export, paving the way for sustainable agricultural practices in the country.