NBP 49th National Snooker C’ship kicks off in Karachi  

KARACHI - The NBP 49th National Snooker Championship commenced on Tuesday at the Snooker Arena of the National Bank Sports Complex, with reigning champion Asjad Iqbal set to defend his title. The championship was inaugurated by PBSA Chairman Alamgir Sheikh during a press conference. Prominent attendees included National Bank SVP and Head of Sports Wing Sher Muhammad, PBSA President Javed Karim, Abdul Qadir Memon, Irfan Motin, M Farhan, PBSA Secretary Zulfiqar Ali Ramzi, and Tournament Director Naveed Kapadia. Chairman Alamgir Sheikh thanked National Bank for its continued support, saying the NBP has sponsored the championship for 16 consecutive years. “We are pleased to announce a total prize pool of Rs 525,000 this year. The champion will receive Rs 200,000, the runner-up Rs 100,000, while the semi-finalists and quarter-finalists will earn Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively. Additionally, a Rs 25,000 reward awaits the player with the highest break in the tournament.”

The championship features 48 players from across the country, divided into eight groups, with the top two from each group advancing to the pre-quarterfinals. Notably, five junior champions have been given direct entry into the competition, further raising the stakes and showcasing emerging talent.

Speaking about government support for snooker players, Sheikh stated, “We are claiming Rs 30 million for three-time World Snooker Champion Muhammad Asif and Rs 10 million for Ahsan Ramzan under the Cash Award Sports Policy. We also plan to claim international medal rewards from 2019-2020 to fund the second and third-ranking tournaments.

NBP Sports Wing Head Sher Muhammad emphasized the importance of the partnership between the National Bank and PBSA. “This collaboration will continue to nurture and promote talent in snooker as well as other sports. We are proud to play our role in fostering sports development in Pakistan.” He concluded the event by presenting the sponsorship cheque to PBSA officials.