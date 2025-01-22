Wednesday, January 22, 2025
NHMP police cease non-custom paid cigarettes

Muhammad Sabrin
January 22, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK  -  National Highways and Motorway Police have ceased a large number of non-custom paid cigarettes worth millions of rupees on GT Road. SSP Ahmad Jawad Shah and DSP Alaudin told journalists that near Sanjwal Chowk on GT Road, NHMP Officers which included Inspector Bilal, Inspector Syed Amin and Admin Officer Sardar Farooq, during checking recovered 330 cartons of non-custom paid cigarettes from a dumper coming from Mardan. They said that driver and conductor of the dumper, ceased cigarettes worth Rs 36 million and dumper has been handed over to Assistant Director FBR for further legal action.

Muhammad Sabrin

