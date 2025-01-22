Wednesday, January 22, 2025
OMFS outpatient department inaugurated at Hyderabad Civil hospital

Our Staff Reporter
January 22, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  A new state-of-the-art Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (OMFS) Outpatient Department (OPD) was inaugurated today at Hyderabad Civil Hospital.

Addressing the ceremony, VC LUMHS Professor Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan said that this OPD is equipped with modern machinery and technology in which oral cancer will be treated. He said that this OPD is an initiative for patients at Civil Hospital Hyderabad.

This milestone marks a significant step forward in enhancing healthcare services at Hyderabad Civil Hospital, promising accessible and quality oral health care for all, he added.

The newly established OPD, spearheaded by Chairman OMFS Dr. Kashif Ali Channar, is equipped with cutting-edge technology and materials, providing free-of-cost treatment for oral surgery cases.  It will serve as a crucial screening clinic for oral cancer, addressing the rising challenges of dental diseases with advanced care.

The inauguration commenced with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a prayer (Dua).  Prof. Kashif Ali Channar provided a comprehensive briefing to the Vice Chancellor and staff about the structure and facilities of the new department, highlighting its commitment to delivering exceptional dental care to the community. Vice Chancellor, Ikram Din Ujjan, alongside Dean Feroz Ali Kalhoro, also attended the event.

