Opp protests in PA for release of PTI founder

LAHORE - The Opposition staged a pro­test in the Punjab Assem­bly on Tuesday, calling for the release of PTI founder Imran Khan. From the out­set, opposition members dis­rupted the session with loud sloganeering, preventing Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Chantar from initiating the Assembly’s Question-Hour session. “Injustice not accept­able” emerged as the most frequently chanted slogan. The opposition members carried banners and placards demanding their leader’s re­lease. The deputy speaker re­peatedly urged them to re­turn to their seats to allow the session to proceed, but his appeals went unheeded.

The protests stalled proceed­ings for quite some time be­fore the members eventu­ally resumed their seats, enabling the session to con­tinue. Also, the Punjab As­sembly session on Tuesday was marked by heated verbal exchanges between opposi­tion and treasury members. Opposition member Asif Ali clashed with Rashda Lodhi, Parliamentary Secretary for Specialized Healthcare, over allegations that Muhammad Javed, a gunshot victim from Sargodha, was denied treat­ment at Lahore General Hos­pital. Lodhi countered that the patient had voluntarily opted out of receiving care at the facility.

Adding to the tension, a government member, Raja Shaukat Bhatti criticized the deputy speaker for refusing to allow a debate on the ris­ing prices of chicken meat in Rawalpindi. Bhatti ar­gued that bureaucrats were setting food prices with­out understanding ground realities, demanding that his motion be considered. Chaired by Deputy Speaker Zahid Iqbal Chanar, the ses­sion began after a delay of one hour and 38 minutes. Responding to questions re­garding the Social Welfare department and Bait-ul-Mal, Provincial Minister Suhail Shaukat Butt highlighted key achievements over the past ten months. He informed the House that social welfare officers had been actively working in the field, issuing 45,000 “Himmat Cards” after thorough verification in both urban and rural areas.