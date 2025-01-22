Opp protests in PA for release of PTI founder

LAHORE - The Opposition staged a protest in the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday, calling for the release of PTI founder Imran Khan. From the outset, opposition members disrupted the session with loud sloganeering, preventing Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Chantar from initiating the Assembly’s Question-Hour session. “Injustice not acceptable” emerged as the most frequently chanted slogan. The opposition members carried banners and placards demanding their leader’s release. The deputy speaker repeatedly urged them to return to their seats to allow the session to proceed, but his appeals went unheeded.
The protests stalled proceedings for quite some time before the members eventually resumed their seats, enabling the session to continue. Also, the Punjab Assembly session on Tuesday was marked by heated verbal exchanges between opposition and treasury members. Opposition member Asif Ali clashed with Rashda Lodhi, Parliamentary Secretary for Specialized Healthcare, over allegations that Muhammad Javed, a gunshot victim from Sargodha, was denied treatment at Lahore General Hospital. Lodhi countered that the patient had voluntarily opted out of receiving care at the facility.
Adding to the tension, a government member, Raja Shaukat Bhatti criticized the deputy speaker for refusing to allow a debate on the rising prices of chicken meat in Rawalpindi. Bhatti argued that bureaucrats were setting food prices without understanding ground realities, demanding that his motion be considered. Chaired by Deputy Speaker Zahid Iqbal Chanar, the session began after a delay of one hour and 38 minutes. Responding to questions regarding the Social Welfare department and Bait-ul-Mal, Provincial Minister Suhail Shaukat Butt highlighted key achievements over the past ten months. He informed the House that social welfare officers had been actively working in the field, issuing 45,000 “Himmat Cards” after thorough verification in both urban and rural areas.