Wednesday, January 22, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Our bowlers eelivered an exceptional: Munaf Patel

Our bowlers eelivered an exceptional: Munaf Patel
Web Sports Desk
10:58 PM | January 22, 2025
Sports

The Dubai Capitals delivered a masterful performance to halt the Desert Vipers' unbeaten run with a convincing six-wicket victory at the Dubai International Stadium. The win was orchestrated through a clinical bowling display, with Dushmantha Chameera and Zahir Khan each claiming three wickets to restrict the Vipers to 139.

Former Indian cricketer Munaf Patel now Assistant Coach of Dubai Capitals, expressed satisfaction with the team's performance; "Our recent form had dipped slightly, with three consecutive losses, but today our bowlers delivered an exceptional performance. The pitch conditions worked in our favour from the moment we started bowling."

Reflecting on the team's strategy, Patel added; "We gave our players complete freedom to express themselves, whether it was about scoring runs or rotating the strike. We had confidence in our batting depth, with three capable batsmen still in reserve. Today's victory wasn't just about breaking their streak; it was about executing our plans perfectly."

Shepherd and Nicholas power MI Emirates to important win against Knight Riders

Patel also praised the team's tactical approach; "Our bowling unit's performance today showcased their true potential. The conditions suited our style, and the decision to bowl first proved crucial in setting up this victory. The team demonstrated great character in bouncing back from our recent setbacks."

The Dubai Capitals will look to maintain their winning momentum when they face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their next fixture at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday 26th of January. With this crucial victory boosting team morale, the Capitals aim to climb higher in the tournament standings and secure their position in the playoff race.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1737525261.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025