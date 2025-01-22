Overpopulation and Environmental Degradation

Walking through my hometown, I see the signs of a Pakistan struggling under its own growth. Green fields have turned into crowded housing clusters, and the air carries the scent of pollution. These changes reflect a crisis we can no longer ignore: overpopulation.

With over 240 million people, Pakistan teeters on the brink of environmental collapse. The demand for food, energy, and land drives destruction—water sources are drying up, forests are disappearing, and pollution chokes our skies. Deforestation for housing and agriculture devastates ecosystems, while dependence on fossil fuels exacerbates climate disasters like floods and droughts.

Behind every felled tree and polluted river are families striving to survive. But this cycle is unsustainable. Without action, future generations will inherit a depleted country, vulnerable to extreme climate events.

We must address overpopulation with compassion and responsibility. This includes investing in family planning, prioritising reproductive healthcare, and empowering women through education. Environmental preservation must be central to policymaking. Pakistan’s future hangs in the balance. The choices we make now will determine whether our nation flourishes or falters. The time to act is now, before it is too late.

MUHAMMAD SHAHJAHAN MEMON,

Islamabad.