Wednesday, January 22, 2025
PAF contingent reaches KSA for multi-nation drill

MATEEN HAIDER
January 22, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  A contingent of Pakistan Air Force arrived on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia to participate in a Multinational Aerial Combat Exercise “Spears of Victory-2025”. The PAF contingent comprising JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter jets alongside dedicated air and ground crew has landed at King Abdul Aziz Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, ISPR said in a statement.  Royal Saudi Air Force is holding the fifth cycle of the exercise, which provides an excellent opportunity to bolster interoperability within the participating Air Forces in the backdrop of technological advancement, increasing complexity in airpower application and shared aerial defence challenges. While on way to Saudi Arabia, PAF fighters flew non-stop from home base in Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, carrying out inflight Air-to-Air refuelling; showcasing long range employment capabilities of JF-17 Block-III Aircraft.  The ISPR statement said during the conduct of the exercise, PAF pilots flying AESA & Extended Range BVR Equipped JF-17 Thunder will be pitched against participating Air Forces equipped with a wide variety of sophisticated Combat Aircraft. The exercise is witnessing participation of fighter jets and combat support elements from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Bahrain, France, Greece, Qatar, UAE, UK and USA. “Participation of the Pakistan Air Force contingent in the exercise not only highlights PAF’s commitment to regional and international cooperation but also underscores its capabilities and prowess to operate in diverse and challenging environments amongst contemporary air forces”, the ISPR statement remarked.

