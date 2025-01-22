Pakistan agrees to $1b loan with two Middle Eastern banks: Aurangzeb

DAVOS - Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has revealed that the government of Pakistan has agreed conditions with two Middle Eastern banks for a $1 billion loan at a six to seven per cent interest rate as the country is currently exploring all available options to secure maximum financing.

“With two institutions we have now gone forward in signing up the term sheet — one bilateral and one for trade (finance),” Aurangzeb said this during an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting here yesterday.

According to the finance minister, the loans were short-term — or up to one year.

Muhammad Aurangzeb is currently in Davos, Switzerland, to attend the WEF Annual Meeting to be concluded on January 25. Leaders from across the world will address key global and regional challenges at the Annual Meeting 2025.

The minister expressed hope about Pakistan’s financial outlook and revealed plans to engage with credit rating agencies to pursue an upgrade to a single B rating. “Ideally, I would like to see some action on this front before our fiscal year ends in coming June,” he said.

The funding is part of Pakistan’s broader strategy to raise $4 billion from Middle Eastern commercial banks by the next fiscal year, according to State Bank of Pakistan Governor Jameel Ahmad.

Currently rated in “junk” territory, Pakistan has seen minor improvements this year. Moody’s upgraded the country’s credit rating to Caa2 in August, citing improved macroeconomic conditions, while Fitch raised its rating to CCC+ in July following an International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff-level agreement.

Pakistan’s financial stabilization efforts are supported by the $7 billion IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF), secured in September 2024. The first review under the program is set for late February 2025, with Aurangzeb confident about meeting its requirements.

In addition, the government has sought $1 billion from the IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) to fund climate-related initiatives. Discussions are expected to progress during the upcoming IMF mission. “I’m hopeful we can finalize this within the next six to nine months,” Aurangzeb added.

The announcement signals Pakistan’s determined approach to navigating its financial challenges and improving its economic standing on the global stage.

Aurangzeb also addressed plans to revive Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) through privatization. After a failed attempt last year to offload a 60 per cent stake in the debt-laden carrier, he anticipates progress in the next five to six months.

This comes as the EU recently lifted its 4.5-year ban on PIA, allowing flights to Europe to resume, signalling improved business prospects.

Meanwhile, the minister for finance in an article published as part of the WEF annual meeting, has invited the global stakeholders to support Pakistan’s journey by investing in priority sectors such as agriculture, Information Technology (IT), renewable energy and pharmaceutical Sectors.

In the article published on the WEF website, the minister highlighted the transformative journey embarked upon by Pakistan in recent years towards economic stabilization and growth, according to a press release issued here on Tuesday.

“Confronted with formidable challenges, we implemented decisive reforms to build a robust foundation for sustainable and inclusive development. Today, the results of these efforts are becoming evident, with the economy demonstrating resilience and renewed potential,” he says.

The Minister said that foreign exchange reserves had dropped dangerously low, barely covering two weeks of essential imports like food and fuel and industrial output had contracted by 10.3%, and GDP growth had plummeted to 0.2 per cent.

The finance minister said that a pivotal component of ‘Uraan Pakistan’ is our collaboration with the World Bank on a $20 billion initiative targeting health, education, poverty alleviation, investment and climate resilience.

He said that this transformative partnership addresses critical challenges such as child malnutrition, educational outcomes and clean energy adoption.

By integrating sustainability into our development framework, “we are contributing to global efforts to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)” he said.