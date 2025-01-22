Pakistan endowed with abundant agricultural resources: Qasim Noon

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Rana Qasim Noon has said that Pakistan is endowed with abundant agricultural resources and a thriving tourism sector. He remarked that both sectors have immense potential to strengthen Pakistan’s economy, create job opportunities, and enhance international trade. He noted that Pakistan has the capacity to capitalize on these industries to improve its global economic standing.

He expressed these views while talking to Parliamentary delegation of South Sudan led by Deputy Speaker Transitional National Legislative Assembly of South Sudan Kornelio Kon Ngu Akuck at Parliament House.

Rana Qasim Noon also highlighted that Pakistan’s decision to recognize South Sudan in 2011 marking a significant milestone in diplomatic relations between the two countries. He elaborated on the potential for collaboration, particularly in the fields of education, agriculture, and vocational training, where Pakistan can offer its expertise. He expressed confidence that these partnerships would help develop the skills and capabilities of South Sudan’s citizens, aiding in the country’s broader economic and social development.

He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the cause of Kashmir and Palestine, describing them as “unfinished agendas of United Nation Security Council that require urgent international attention. He condemned the continued repression of innocent civilians in both Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine, pointing to the severe human rights violations faced by people in these regions.

Rana Qasim Noon urged the international community to stand in solidarity with the people of Kashmir and Palestine, emphasizing that Pakistan would continue to advocate for justice and peace on their behalf at all global platforms.

Rana Qasim Noon outlined Pakistan’s “Look Africa” policy, which is designed to enhance diplomatic, economic, and trade relations with African countries. He highlighted the importance of building long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships with African nations, focusing on areas such as trade, development, and people-to-people connections. He pointed out that Africa represents a continent of vast potential, and strengthening ties with African countries will be vital for Pakistan’s future diplomatic and economic goals.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly of South Sudan, Kornelio Kon Ngu Akuck, expressed South Sudan’s eagerness to enhance cooperation with Pakistan. He said that South Sudan also condemns the brutalities in Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir and genocide in Gaza. He acknowledged Pakistan’s significant achievements in agriculture and education, highlighting that South Sudan sees great potential for collaboration in these areas. Akuck emphasized that South Sudan is keen to work with Pakistan to boost trade, economic development, and human resource training. He expressed optimism that strengthening relationship between the two nations would yield substantial benefits for both sides.

Both Rana Qasim Noon and Kornelio Kon Ngu Akuck agreed on the substantial potential for a robust partnership between Pakistan and South Sudan.