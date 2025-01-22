Palestine Persists

As the people of Gaza celebrate the ceasefire, with images of their resilience and fleeting joy echoing across the globe, it is imperative not to mistake this moment as the end of their struggle. The fight for Palestinian liberation is a century-long conflict, and a ceasefire is but a brief respite in this ongoing battle. Similarly, the inauguration of Donald Trump has not significantly altered the United States’ unwavering alignment with Israel.

While Donald Trump may have played a role in brokering the ceasefire, this should not be misconstrued as a sign of future restraint regarding Israeli actions. On the very day he announced the ceasefire, he pardoned members of extremist settler groups operating in the West Bank—groups that had previously faced censure from the Biden administration. Trump’s ties to influential figures like Miriam Adelson, coupled with the strong influence of AIPAC and other Israeli-affiliated groups within his administration, suggest that his stance remains firmly pro-Israel.

For Israel, the ceasefire represents little more than a tactical pause. The nation has a documented history of violating ceasefires, most recently with Lebanon, and its commitments are rarely upheld in good faith. Internal reports from Israel suggest that once the hostage transfers are completed, military operations may resume at their discretion, under any pretext they deem suitable.

Even as the ceasefire took effect, Israeli forces launched operations in the West Bank, targeting Jenin and claiming four more lives. The war will return to Gaza, apartheid persists, and Western powers are likely to continue providing unconditional support to Israel. This grim reality underscores the necessity of sustained global focus. The ceasefire may have temporarily halted the violence, but the root causes of the conflict remain unaddressed.

Now, more than ever, the international community must not waver. Efforts must crystallise around achieving a lasting political settlement. Vigilance, activism, and the unrelenting exposure of atrocities must guide the path forward. Only by maintaining pressure and demanding accountability at every step can we hope to shape a future free of such relentless suffering.