The Code of Hammurabi is one of the world’s oldest legal codes, originating in ancient Mesopotamia around 1754 BCE. This well-preserved stele contains 282 laws and regulations that governed Babylonian society under King Hammurabi’s rule. The code addresses a wide range of issues, including trade, property rights, family matters, and criminal justice. It’s known for its principle of “an eye for an eye,” indicating the concept of proportionality in punishment. The Code of Hammurabi provides valuable insights into the social and moral values of its time, offering a fascinating glimpse into the legal and ethical foundations of early civilisation.