PHC grants protective bail to PTI leaders

The on Wednesday approved protective bail for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Advocate Naeem Haider Panjutha and Raoof Hasan.

A two-member bench of the high court heard the petition filed by the PTI leaders seeking protective bail. After reviewing their plea, the court granted them bail until February 6.

The court also directed that the petitioners should not be arrested in any registered case during the protective bail period.

This decision provides temporary relief to the PTI leaders as they navigate ongoing legal challenges.