Plan to construct new canals sets alarm bells in Senate

ISLAMABAD - The government’s plan to construct new canals for corporate farming set off alarm bells in the Senate on Tuesday, with members from both sides of the aisle demanding that the matter should be sorted out at the forum of Council of Common Interests. The Parliamentary Leader of PPP in the House Senator Sherry Rehman, speaking on her adjournment motion, strongly objected to the government’s proposal to extract water from the Indus River for the construction of six new canals without consulting the relevant stakeholders.

She sought a clear assurance from the government that half of Pakistan will not be made “scape goat” for the sake of corporate farming. She asked the government to share with Sindh if they were some compulsions to construct these canals. Demanding that the Council of Common Interests (CCI) should take up this issue, she regretted that the forum has not met for eleven months. She stated that the PPP firmly rejected any such proposal which impacted public resources without consultation. “The project could have serious impacts on Sindh’s water availability as well as agricultural sector,” she added.

She emphasized that Sindh’s various districts were already grappling with severe water shortages, and the proposed canals would worsen the situation. She added that the PPP considered this move by the federal government to be a violation of Sindh’s rights. Senator Rehman raised concerns that the project to irrigate barren land in Cholistan would lead to the desertification of Sindh’s fertile lands.

She warned that while the new canals might benefit a few companies financially, millions of farmers and their families could face unemployment. The PPP leader stressed that the proposed project would require a consistent and additional water flow, which was currently not available in the system. She warned that the new canals could pose a severe threat to the agricultural sectors of both Sindh and Balochistan. Sherry Rehman urged the federal government to immediately convene a meeting of CCI to address urgent issues facing the provinces, including serious concerns over the proposed canals in Cholistan.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Syed Shibli Faraz said he was at a loss to understand who was the PPP leader complaining with as her party was part of the ruling coalition. He added that the point of view of lower riparians must be taken into account.

PTI Senator Faraz said there were forums available for everything but unfortunately these had been paralysed. He specifically mentioned that the CCI was the forum to resolve inter-provincial matters. Stressing that some things must be supported or opposed on the basis of principles, he said under the prevailing circumstances, a meeting of the CCI must be immediately convened. Parliamentary leader of JUI-F in the House Senator Kamran Murtaza questioned as to why canals have to be taken to Cholistan, pointing out that much more land was available in Balochistan. He said the decision should be reversed or suspended till a solution was agreed upon at the forum of CCI. PPP Senator Jam Saifullah Khan said the perception was wrong that Sindh had excessive water which was wasted away in the sea. “A lobby that wants some controversial canals or dams always raised this issue for vested interests,” he said, He said they would take the issue of construction of six new canals to the Supreme Court’s Constitutional Bench if the CCI did not take up this issue. “The federation has four provinces, and any unilateral decision to build canals would have serious repercussions,” he said, adding that the ruling PML-N should not take the PPP for granted. The Parliamentary Leader of PML-N in the House Senator Irfan Siddiqui referred to 1991 Water Accord signed during the premiership of Nawaz Sharif, saying it explicitly decided about the share of water for four provinces.

He said every province should have the authority to utilise its due share of water according to its needs as agreed under the accord. “If Punjab has decided to construct some canals out of the share of its water agreed under the 1991 Accord, then it is not a crime,” he added.

Senator Danesh Kumar said that Balochistan was not getting due share of water as agreed under the accord. He said both Punjab and Sindh were using water from the share of the province.

The Parliamentary Leader of PTI Senator Ali Zafar said they supported the issue raised by PPP Senator Sherry Rehman for the people of Sindh.

Minister for Water Resources Musadik Masood Malik winding up the debate said neither any dam, barrage nor link canal was being constructed on the River Indus. “The adjournment motion did not stand its ground as all claims made in it are wrong,” he said, amid thumping of desk by the PPP lawmakers.

The minister said that only Cholistan Canal was being built on Sutlej River, whose link would be taken from Sulemanki Barrage, which was in Punjab. He added that the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has issued a certificate for it, which certified that Punjab would use water out of its allocated share for the canal. He claimed that all provinces were being given water according to their share as agreed under the Water Accord.

The minister said at present, the monitoring of allocated water was with the provinces, noting that the federal government has proposed a system of water telemetry system under which digital meters would monitor water flow in real time throughout Pakistan. He said that 8.5 million acre feet water should go into the sea from Kotri Barrage annually while at present, average outflow of water is 15. 6 million acre feet annually. He said the perception was wrong that Sindh was being deprived of its due share of water.

The minister concluded that a CCI meeting was being summoned soon, and all these matters would be discussed in it.

After the minister was unable to satisfy the PPP members, Senator Rehman requested that the matter be referred to the relevant committee for further clarity with officials present from Sindh and Balochistan.