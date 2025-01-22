PM lays foundation for AJK’s first Daanish school center of excellence

on Wednesday inaugurated the groundbreaking of the first Daanish School Science and Technology Center of Excellence in Bhimber, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), marking a pivotal step in advancing education in the region.

During the ceremony, the prime minister reaffirmed his commitment to expanding access to quality education for talented children in underdeveloped areas. He announced plans to establish more Daanish Schools in AJK, Gilgit Baltistan, Balochistan, and the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with all costs to be covered by the federal government.

Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that the Daanish Schools initiative, originally envisioned by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has successfully provided free education, books, meals, and boarding to orphans and children from low-income families. Thousands of graduates from these schools now contribute to key sectors across the country.

The prime minister directed authorities to complete the construction and operationalization of the Bhimber center within a year. He also announced upcoming Daanish Schools in Neelum and other parts of AJK, with separate campuses for boys and girls to ensure inclusivity.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the importance of education in fostering an equitable society and expressed hope that these initiatives would inspire the people of Occupied Kashmir in their struggle for self-determination. He assured continued political, moral, and diplomatic support for their cause, aligning with United Nations resolutions.

He acknowledged the role of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir in supporting Kashmiri aspirations and reiterated the sacrifices of Kashmiris would not go in vain.

The prime minister also highlighted the government's success in reducing inflation, improving exports, and increasing foreign remittances. He noted that the World Bank has allocated $20 billion over the next decade for various development projects in Pakistan.