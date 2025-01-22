PM stresses merit in selecting students for agricultural training in China

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed that transparency and merit be prioritized in the selection process for students traveling to China for agricultural training.

During a review meeting held in Islamabad, the Prime Minister instructed the formation of a committee to address complaints from students who did not meet the selection criteria during the scrutiny of applications submitted via the online portal.

“China is Pakistan’s longstanding friend and a leader in agricultural advancements,” the Prime Minister remarked. He noted that during his recent visit to China, he requested Chinese leadership to facilitate advanced agricultural training for Pakistani students.

The Pakistani government will bear the full cost of the students’ advanced agricultural training in China, the Prime Minister affirmed. “By the grace of Allah, the first batch of students will soon depart for this transformative opportunity,” he added.

Highlighting inclusivity, the Prime Minister announced that 10% of the seats have been reserved for students from Balochistan. He also expressed gratitude to the Chinese leadership and universities for offering this valuable training opportunity.

During the meeting, it was revealed that students from across Pakistan submitted applications through the portal, adhering to a transparent process. Out of 1,287 applicants, 711 met the required criteria, including candidates from Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The training program will send students to China in two batches. The first batch, comprising 300 students, will depart in March 2025. These students will receive training in areas such as irrigation improvement, livestock disease diagnosis and monitoring, advanced breeding and genetics, and seed development and processing.

The second batch of 400 students is scheduled to depart later this year. They will be trained in modern agricultural machinery, rapid crop growth techniques, advanced agricultural technologies including artificial intelligence, and fruit and vegetable processing.

Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ahad Khan Cheema, the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission, and other senior officials attended the meeting.