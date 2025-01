Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Bhimber on Wednesday to launch a major educational project. Accompanied by the Azad Kashmir Prime Minister, he will lay the foundation stone for the Bhimber Danish School Science and Technology System, aimed at enhancing science and technology education in the region.

Preparations for the visit have been finalised, with Federal Secretary Mohiuddin Wani, Azad Kashmir Chief Secretary, and other senior officials overseeing the arrangements.