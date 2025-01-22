PMD warns of emerging drought conditions after scarce rainfall

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued an alert regarding emerging drought conditions across the country due to significantly below-average rainfall.

According to the PMD, Pakistan received 40% less rainfall than normal from September 1, 2024, to January 15, 2025. Sindh experienced the highest deficit, with 52% less rainfall, followed by Balochistan at 45% and Punjab at 42%.

The recent rainfall spells failed to bring significant rain to the plains, further worsening the situation. Mild drought conditions have been observed in multiple regions, with potential for these conditions to worsen in the coming months.

Areas Affected

Punjab: Potohar region (Attock, Chakwal, Rawalpindi/Islamabad), Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, and DG Khan.

Sindh: Ghotki, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Padidan, Sukkur, Khairpur, Tharparkar, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, and Karachi.

Balochistan: Ormara, Kharan, Turbat, Kech, Panjgur, Awaran, Lasbella, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, and surrounding areas.

The PMD warned that ongoing drought conditions are likely to intensify due to a lack of significant rainfall in rain-fed areas of Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan. The second half of the season, from January to March, is expected to be drier than the first, with above-normal temperatures potentially exacerbating the situation.

Authorities have been urged to take precautionary measures to mitigate the impact of the drought, especially in the most affected regions.