Police Inspector shot dead at check-post

LAHORE - A tragic incident unfolded in the provincial capital when a checkpost incharge Inspector Saifullah Niazi was following a verbal dispute. According to police, Inspector Saifullah Niazi, who was in charge of the Babu Sabu checkpost was fatally shot by accused Adil over a minor argument. The Dolphin Force apprehended Adil, a shopkeeper, and handed him over to Sherakot police. Authorities have recovered the weapon used in the crime and initiated an investigation. In his initial statement to the police, Adil claimed he had worked for Inspector Saifullah Niazifor eight years and had endured verbal abuse and mistreatment during this time. Adil further confessed that the inspector had recently hurled insults at him again, prompting him to decide to take this extreme step. Investigations into the case are ongoing.