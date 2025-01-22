Wednesday, January 22, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Police Inspector shot dead at check-post

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 22, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  A tragic incident unfolded in the provincial capital when a checkpost incharge Inspector Saifullah Niazi was shot dead following a verbal dispute. According to police, Inspector Saifullah Niazi, who was in charge of the Babu Sabu checkpost was fatally shot by accused Adil over a minor argument. The Dolphin Force apprehended Adil, a shopkeeper, and handed him over to Sherakot police. Authorities have recovered the weapon used in the crime and initiated an investigation. In his initial statement to the police, Adil claimed he had worked for Inspector Saifullah Niazifor eight years and had endured verbal abuse and mistreatment during this time. Adil further confessed that the inspector had recently hurled insults at him again, prompting him to decide to take this extreme step. Investigations into the case are ongoing.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1737525261.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025