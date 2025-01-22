Prevention is key in tackling diabetes: Health expert advises

ISLAMABAD - Health experts on Tuesday voiced grave concerns over the alarming surge in diabetes cases in country, emphasizing the crucial need for prompt detection and timely intervention to prevent the devastating consequences of this debilitating disease. Assistant Prof Dr B M R Rathor, a leading diabetologist talking to a private news channel, said the skyrocketing number of diabetic patients is a ticking time bomb and immediate action is required to avert a national health crisis.

“The rising prevalence of diabetes is attributed to a combination of factors, including sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, and genetic predisposition,” Dr Rathor added. He stressed the importance of awareness and education in preventing and managing diabetes. “We need to encourage people to adopt healthy lifestyles,” said Dr Rathor. “The government, healthcare providers and civil society must work together to combat this growing health crisis,” he added.

Expert further revealed that the prevalence of diabetes in Pakistan has been on a relentless upward trajectory over the past 30 years, with the number of patients ballooning at an alarming rate. Consuming high-carbohydrate foods such as wheat flour chapatti and rice can lead to a sudden surge in blood sugar levels, significantly increasing the risk of developing insulin resistance and diabetes, experts warned.

To prevent diabetes, the health expert recommended maintaining a healthy weight, eating a balanced diet rich in whole foods, incorporating regular physical activity, staying hydrated, limiting sugary drinks and foods, choosing complex carbohydrates, getting enough sleep and managing stress through relaxation techniques like yoga and meditation.