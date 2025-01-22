PSX loses 802 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 802.56 points, a negative change of 0.69 percent, closing at 115,042.25 points as compared to 115,844.82 points on the last trading day. A total of 767,270,814 shares were traded during the day as compared to 675,046,602 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs31.825 billion against Rs37.533 billion on the last trading day. As many as 450 companies transacted their shares in the stock market. 135 of them recorded gains and 266 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 49 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 114,034,653 shares at Rs7.29 per share, Bank Makramah with 69,476,357 shares at Rs3.53 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 64,227,770 shares at Rs1.78 per share.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs121.84 per share, closing at Rs3,108.52, whereas runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs94.94 rise in its share price to close at Rs9,194.94.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs299.49 per share price, closing at Rs21,550.01, whereas the runner-up was Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs43.88 rise in its per share price to Rs526.08.