PTI govt failed to provide security to KP people: Hoti

SWABI - Awami National Party (ANP) central leader and former Chief Minister Ameer Haider Khan Hoti said that it was ANP’s leadership that stood against the militants, while now Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders have remained in contact with them and failed to provide security to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, even as the entire province is engulfed by terrorism.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 37th death anniversary of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan and Khan Abdul Wali Khan, he said that the incumbent provincial government lacked the courage to confront the militants. He added that it was Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf that held talks with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leaders and brought in 40,000 militants, but he asked what the result had been.

“We have paid a heavy price for the wrong policy of the PTI leadership. Our leaders were called tyrants and made tremendous sacrifices,” he said. He also mentioned that Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Tank, Kurram, D I Khan, and various other areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are mired in terrorism.

Ameer Haider Khan Hoti also said that the police are no longer in a position to provide security to the masses in the merged tribal districts and are now focused on their own security.

He paid rich tributes to Bacha Khan (Abdul Ghaffar Khan) and Khan Abdul Wali Khan, declaring that the ANP leaders and workers continue to uphold the philosophy of these two late leaders.