PTI MNAs again disrupt NA session in PM’s presence

ISLAMABAD - Since the negotiations between the government and the opposition hang in the balance, the latter has visibly increased its protests in the parliamentary proceedings. The lawmakers from opposition benches [PTI] in Tuesday’s National Assembly sitting, in the presence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, created hullabaloo by making allout efforts to disrupt the proceedings.

With the outset of the proceedings, the started uproar by sloganeering to see the presence of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the House after a long time. Ignoring the uproar, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq started taking the agenda item scheduled for the private members day. Some members from treasury benches, avoiding any unpleasant incident, created a shield as they gathered around the Prime Minister’s chair. The protesting members from PTI were seen staging a protest by chanting slogans near the Speaker’s podium.

The treasury benches, amid protest by the opposition members, managed to pass “The Nexus International University of Health Emerging Sciences and Technologies, Islamabad Bill 2024,” with the majority of strength. The government side also introduced “The Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Bill, 2025” which was referred to the standing committee concerned by the chair. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar, responding to a concern raised on call-attention notice, informed the House the top election regulatory body [ECP] was taking steps to reduce the gender gap between male and female voters. Minister said the government is extending all possible cooperation in this regard.

He also expressed the confidence that with the efforts and cooperation of NADRA and other departments, this gap will be further reduced.

About the GeneXpert systems availability in the main hospitals of federal capital, Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Nelson Azeem said there was no shortage of medical equipment, including essential items like ventilators, testing machines and GeneXpert systems, in PIMS, Polyclinic and other hospitals of the Federal Capital.

The house, on both sides of the aisle, saw a thin presence during the proceedings. The house remained in session for around half an hour.