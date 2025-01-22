Wednesday, January 22, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PTI submits demands to government

PTI submits demands to government
Web Desk
8:36 PM | January 22, 2025
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Ali Zafar announced that the party has submitted written demands to the government, giving a seven-day deadline for a response. He stated that no negotiation meetings would occur if the government fails to respond within the stipulated time.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Ali Zafar shed light on the Al-Qadir Trust case, explaining that the National Crime Agency (NCA) in the UK initiated an inquiry into the matter based on suspicion in 2018. However, the NCA later unfroze the funds, as per UK law, which prohibits releasing stolen money.

Ali Zafar emphasized that both the Supreme Court of Pakistan and UK courts confirmed that the funds were not stolen. He criticized the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for alleging that the PTI founder’s cabinet ordered the unfreezing of the money, clarifying that the funds were already deposited in the Supreme Court’s account before the cabinet’s decision.

PM lays foundation for AJK’s first Daanish school center of excellence

He further stated that the investigating officer had concluded there was no case against the property tycoon and his son. Zafar highlighted that the UK court had been informed there were no suspicions regarding the money.

The PTI leader reiterated that the case's foundation lies on an assumption that has been repeatedly debunked, urging the government to provide clarity and transparency in its handling of the matter.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1737525261.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025