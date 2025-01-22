PTI submits demands to government

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Ali Zafar announced that the party has submitted written demands to the government, giving a seven-day deadline for a response. He stated that no negotiation meetings would occur if the government fails to respond within the stipulated time.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Ali Zafar shed light on the Al-Qadir Trust case, explaining that the National Crime Agency (NCA) in the UK initiated an inquiry into the matter based on suspicion in 2018. However, the NCA later unfroze the funds, as per UK law, which prohibits releasing stolen money.

Ali Zafar emphasized that both the Supreme Court of Pakistan and UK courts confirmed that the funds were not stolen. He criticized the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for alleging that the PTI founder’s cabinet ordered the unfreezing of the money, clarifying that the funds were already deposited in the Supreme Court’s account before the cabinet’s decision.

He further stated that the investigating officer had concluded there was no case against the property tycoon and his son. Zafar highlighted that the UK court had been informed there were no suspicions regarding the money.

The PTI leader reiterated that the case's foundation lies on an assumption that has been repeatedly debunked, urging the government to provide clarity and transparency in its handling of the matter.