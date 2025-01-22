Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz meets Pakistan Air War Course delegation

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif hosted a delegation from the Pakistan Air War Course in Lahore, comprising 79 members led by President Air Vice Marshal Rashid Habib.

In her address, CM Maryam expressed her pride in meeting the guardians of Pakistan’s skies, highlighting the Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) significant contributions to national defense.

She remarked, “The Pakistan Air Force has accomplished remarkable feats in safeguarding our skies. I hold immense respect and admiration for the PAF and its members who continue to rise to challenges and serve with unparalleled dedication.”

Referring to global conflicts such as those in Ukraine, Iran, and Israel, Maryam Nawaz emphasized the increasing importance of air forces worldwide. She noted, “Discipline and training are key to achieving even greater heights.”

During the meeting, the CM elaborated on various government initiatives, including the reduction in inflation from 38% to 4%, scholarships for 30,000 students, and interest-free loans for youth entrepreneurs. She also announced upcoming projects such as launching an e-taxi service, expanding electric bus services, and constructing five lakh homes over five years.

Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed her commitment to good governance, stating, “I am accountable to both Allah and the people of Pakistan. Despite political pressures, I have never compromised on public trust.”

Air Vice Marshal Rashid Habib praised the Punjab government’s initiatives and lauded the CM's dynamic leadership, saying, “It is a pleasure to witness Punjab’s transformative projects. CM Maryam Nawaz and her team are clearly committed to the well-being of the common man.”

The meeting concluded with the delegation expressing gratitude for Punjab’s hospitality and CM Maryam Nawaz answering questions from the participants.