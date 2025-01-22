Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Punjab info minister, Argentina ambassador discuss cultural exchanges

LAHORE: Provincial Information Minister, Azma Bukhari and others pose for a photo with Ambassador of Argentina after a meeting. NNI

Our Staff Reporter
January 22, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari  held a meeting with the Argentine Ambassador to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and initiating cultural activities. During the meeting, Azma Bokhari emphasized that Punjab and Argentina could come closer through cultural collaboration. She remarked that Punjab’s culture is uniquely recognized worldwide and that culture, as a domain, transcends borders. Azma Bokhari added that both countries have the potential to work together in various fields, especially in cultural exchange. The Argentine Ambassador praised Punjab’s rich culture and traditional cuisine, noting their global fame. Both sides also agreed to further strengthen ties between Punjab and Argentina. The meeting was attended by Punjab Information Secretary Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani, Parliamentary Secretary Shazia Ahmad, and Chairman of the Alhamra Arts Council, Razi Ahmad.

Our Staff Reporter

