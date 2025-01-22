Qatar says ‘confident’ in deal for ceasefire in Gaza

DOHA - Qatar is confident that the deal it helped mediate for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas addressed all the major issues at stake in the war, the foreign ministry spokesman said Tuesday. “We are confident in the deal when it comes to the language of the deal, when it comes to the fact that we hashed out all the major issues on the table”, Majed al-Ansari told a press conference, adding that Qatar believes both parties would implement the deal.

“Any breach from either side or a political decision... could obviously lead the deal to collapse,” the spokesman said. Qatar, with fellow mediators the United States and Egypt, announced last week a deal that came into effect Sunday after 15 months of war in Gaza.