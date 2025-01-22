QWP leader criticises PTI govt for compromising on KP rights

Peshawar - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Sherpao on Tuesday criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for compromising on the rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was speaking at a meeting of the provincial office-bearers of the party here at Watan Kor in Peshawar. The meeting reviewed the arrangements being made for the gathering to mark the death anniversary of Shaheed Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao.

Sikandar Sherpao said that although the PTI had been ruling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the third consecutive term, it had done nothing to secure the rights of the province.

He stated that government employees were being forced to stage protests for the release of their salaries.

He added that the PTI government had pushed the province to the brink of bankruptcy due to its flawed policies.

The said that while it was the PTI’s right to stage protests, it must not neglect the well-being of the common people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He remarked that the PTI government was least bothered to address the sufferings of the underprivileged, adding that people were grappling with soaring prices of everyday commodities.

Sherpao said that the provincial government was responsible for the worsening law and order situation in the province, particularly in the Kurram tribal district, where the roads had been closed for more than two months. He stated that the PTI leadership had withdrawn from its so-called ‘absolutely not’ stance and that the party had now placed its hopes on the Trump administration.

Shedding light on his party’s welfare agenda, Sikandar Sherpao said that the QWP would spare no effort to secure the rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He emphasized that the QWP was committed to upholding the Constitution and the rule of law. He also said his party was striving to ensure provincial autonomy and help overcome the challenges faced by the country.