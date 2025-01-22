Wednesday, January 22, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Rani Bagh to be reconstructed soon:DC

Our Staff Reporter
January 22, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon on Tuesday announced that Rani Bagh will be reconstructed under a public-private partnership, with bids set to be opened soon, and work was underway with a zero-tolerance policy to cover open manholes across the city, while encroachments near the Gol Building will be removed with the support of the municipal department.

Speaking at a press conference held at Shehbaz Hall, the DC outlined flagship projects in the district, including phases I, II and III of Abdul Sattar Edhi Road. He said that encroachments on Abdul Sattar Edhi Road (Phase II) will be removed, and an overhead bridge will be constructed, while work was in progress on Phase III.

He also mentioned progress on the Tando Jam Bypass project, adding that one road had already been completed, issues of land had been settled, and work on public health infrastructure was also underway.

NAB warns against investing in Malik Riaz’s Dubai project

Highlighting the significance of the AutoBahn Road project, the DC said it would extend to Hala Naka, with separate drainage and utility lines included. This was a project costing Rs. 3.5 billion, and its 2nd phase commenced ahead of schedule and will include operations to remove encroachments. He also informed that efforts were also being made to introduce health insurance for journalists.

The DC informed that a list of 44 roads of Hyderabad was received, and phased work had begun. He noted that many roads were currently unfit for driving, and encroachments repeatedly returned despite clearing operations. He informed that the annual development program (ADP) budget of the district was 840 million rupees.

DC emphasized strict actions against fireworks and firing at or near marriage halls. He added that actions had also been taken against illegal LPG sellers, with cases registered.

CM Maryam launches largest business finance scheme

He expressed that restoration work on the city’s sports complex will begin soon, while the Hyderabad mayor was overseeing the renovation work of Niaz Stadium, which will host Sindh Premier League matches shortly. On this occasion, relevant officials were also presented.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1737442191.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025