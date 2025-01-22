Rani Bagh to be reconstructed soon:DC

HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon on Tuesday announced that Rani Bagh will be reconstructed under a public-private partnership, with bids set to be opened soon, and work was underway with a zero-tolerance policy to cover open manholes across the city, while encroachments near the Gol Building will be removed with the support of the municipal department.

Speaking at a press conference held at Shehbaz Hall, the DC outlined flagship projects in the district, including phases I, II and III of Abdul Sattar Edhi Road. He said that encroachments on Abdul Sattar Edhi Road (Phase II) will be removed, and an overhead bridge will be constructed, while work was in progress on Phase III.

He also mentioned progress on the Tando Jam Bypass project, adding that one road had already been completed, issues of land had been settled, and work on public health infrastructure was also underway.

Highlighting the significance of the AutoBahn Road project, the DC said it would extend to Hala Naka, with separate drainage and utility lines included. This was a project costing Rs. 3.5 billion, and its 2nd phase commenced ahead of schedule and will include operations to remove encroachments. He also informed that efforts were also being made to introduce health insurance for journalists.

The DC informed that a list of 44 roads of Hyderabad was received, and phased work had begun. He noted that many roads were currently unfit for driving, and encroachments repeatedly returned despite clearing operations. He informed that the annual development program (ADP) budget of the district was 840 million rupees.

DC emphasized strict actions against fireworks and firing at or near marriage halls. He added that actions had also been taken against illegal LPG sellers, with cases registered.

He expressed that restoration work on the city’s sports complex will begin soon, while the Hyderabad mayor was overseeing the renovation work of Niaz Stadium, which will host Sindh Premier League matches shortly. On this occasion, relevant officials were also presented.