RDA removes encroachments from High Court Road

Rawalpindi - In a bid to improve traffic flow and ensure public safety, encroachments along High Court Road were removed on Tuesday, following directives from Kinza Murtaza, Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

The operation, carried out by the RDA’s Enforcement Squad, aimed to restore order, enhance road accessibility, and provide a safer environment for both commuters and pedestrians. Illegal structures, vendors, and unauthorized street installations that had been obstructing traffic were cleared in collaboration with local law enforcement agencies.

The initiative received strong support from the public, who have long voiced concerns over the growing encroachments in the area.

“This operation is part of our broader efforts to restore the city’s infrastructure and ensure that all roads remain accessible and safe for the public,” said the DG RDA. Encroachments not only create traffic congestion but also pose significant safety hazards. The RDA is committed to preserving the integrity of Rawalpindi’s urban spaces.

The RDA has announced plans for additional operations across Rawalpindi to address encroachments. This is part of an ongoing urban planning strategy designed to optimize the city’s infrastructure and enhance the experience for residents and visitors alike.

The RDA urges the general public to cooperate in maintaining encroachment-free zones to ensure that Rawalpindi’s streets remain safe, accessible, and congestion-free.