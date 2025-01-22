Robbers go on the rampage in Bahawalnagar

Bahawalnagar - A wave of theft and robbery incidents has shaken the city, with 39 cases reported across four police stations in the Sadr Circle last week. Criminals have robbed citizens of an estimated Rs43 lac in cash, alongwith goods worth over Rs50 lac.

The theft spree spanned multiple areas, with 9 cases of theft and robbery registered at the City A Division police station, 12 cases of theft at the City B police station, 9 cases of robbery, theft, and highway robbery at the Sadr police station, and 9 more such cases at the Donga Bonga police station. Among the stolen items were 8 tolas of gold, 40 tolas of silver, and 20 motorcycles.

In terms of cash, the robberies left citizens in distress. At the City B police station, robbers made off with 11 lac 37 thousand rupees, while in the Sadr police station’s jurisdiction, 11 lac 41 thousand 500 rupees were stolen. The A Division police station reported a loss of 10 lac 81 thousand rupees, while in Donga Bonga, 9 lac 44 thousand rupees were looted.

These increasing crimes have instilled fear and panic among the residents of Bahawalnagar, who are now demanding immediate action from the authorities. The rising crime rate has prompted calls for the IG Punjab to take urgent notice of the situation and enhance security measures across the region. Local residents are anxiously awaiting a response from law enforcement to restore peace and safety to their community