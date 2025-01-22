SALU Khairpur Inaugurates two state-of-art science laboratories

SUKKUR - Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Yousuf Khushk, on Tuesday inaugurated two cutting-edge science laboratories at the university.

The laboratories, established at a cost of Rs. 8 million funded by the Sindh Higher Education Commission, include the Interdisciplinary and Drug Discovery Lab at the Biochemistry Department and the DNA Fingerprinting Facilities Lab at the Dates Palm Research Institute.

Dr. Khushk emphasized the significance of these labs in advancing research, particularly in alternative and complementary medicine, and praised the efforts of the Principal Investigators and Co-Principal Investigators.

The Vice Chancellor also outlined plans to improve the university’s infrastructure, including faculty housing, hostels, and a solar power system.

The new laboratories will focus on exploring the nutritional and therapeutic potential of indigenous plants and fostering international research collaborations.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Wahid Bux Jatoi emphasized the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration, encouraging researchers to contribute to the project’s success. The ceremony was attended by various deans, chairmen, and faculty members, reflecting the university’s commitment to a collaborative academic and research environment.