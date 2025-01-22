Sami steers Army to victory in Memorial Polo Cup opener

LAHORE - Team Army defeated Team Balochistan by 10½-6 goals in the opening match of the eight-goal Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup, sponsored by JS Bank, that commenced under the auspices of Jinnah Polo Fields.

A good number of families and spectators, along with Jinnah Polo Fields Secretary Major (R) Ali Taimoor, JS Bank official Majid Qureshi, polo players, their families and polo enthusiasts were present at Jinnah Polo Fields to witness and enjoy the enthralling and exciting match.

Team Army, which had a 2½-goal handicap advantage, was spearheaded by Raja Samiullah, who smashed in seven superb goals. Additionally, LD Imran Shahid scored one goal for the winning team.On the other hand, Team Balochistan’s Raja Mikayial Sami hammered five fabulous goals while Mumtaz Abbas Niazi contributed one goal, but they fell short of four and a half goal.

The match kicked off with Team Army displaying a strong performance against a spirited Balochistan side, edging out a narrow 2-1 lead by the end of the first chukker. The second chukker witnessed an intense battle as both teams showcased their skills, scoring two goals each. Despite the tight contest, Army maintained a slim 4-3 advantage heading into the third chukker. In the third chukker, Army stepped up their game, delivering an impressive three goals while Balochistan managed to respond with two, extending Army’s lead to 7-5. The fourth and final chukker saw both sides adding a goal apiece, bringing the score to 8-6. With their 2.5-goal handicap advantage, Team Army emerged victorious in the opening match, securing a well-earned win.