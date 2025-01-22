Wednesday, January 22, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sami steers Army to victory in Memorial Polo Cup opener

Sami steers Army to victory in Memorial Polo Cup opener
Our Staff Reporter
January 22, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Team Army defeated Team Balochistan by 10½-6 goals in the opening match of the eight-goal Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup, sponsored by JS Bank, that commenced under the auspices of Jinnah Polo Fields.

A good number of families and spectators, along with Jinnah Polo Fields Secretary Major (R) Ali Taimoor, JS Bank official Majid Qureshi, polo players, their families and polo enthusiasts were present at Jinnah Polo Fields to witness and enjoy the enthralling and exciting match.

Team Army, which had a 2½-goal handicap advantage, was spearheaded by Raja Samiullah, who smashed in seven superb goals. Additionally, LD Imran Shahid scored one goal for the winning team.On the other hand, Team Balochistan’s Raja Mikayial Sami hammered five fabulous goals while Mumtaz Abbas Niazi contributed one goal, but they fell short of four and a half goal.

NAB warns against investing in Malik Riaz’s Dubai project

The match kicked off with Team Army displaying a strong performance against a spirited Balochistan side, edging out a narrow 2-1 lead by the end of the first chukker. The second chukker witnessed an intense battle as both teams showcased their skills, scoring two goals each. Despite the tight contest, Army maintained a slim 4-3 advantage heading into the third chukker. In the third chukker, Army stepped up their game, delivering an impressive three goals while Balochistan managed to respond with two, extending Army’s lead to 7-5. The fourth and final chukker saw both sides adding a goal apiece, bringing the score to 8-6. With their 2.5-goal handicap advantage, Team Army emerged victorious in the opening match, securing a well-earned win.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1737442191.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025