Sand Art Festival 2025 held in Gwadar

GWADAR - Sand Art Festival was organised near the sunny, vibrant and tranquil beaches of Gwadar as a part of Annual Beach Festival. Led by renowned sand art expert Zubair Mukhtar, several groups showcased their creative skills and professional expertise by transforming sand into artistic forms, such as sand brushing, sculpting, and painting. The Sand Art Festival, held by the Tourism Department of Balochistan and the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), is part of a series of activities organised in connection with the celebrations of the Annual Beach Festival, according to GDA Director General (DG) Shafkat Anwar Shahwani. Speaking to Gwadar Pro, Shahwani emphasised that Gwadar stands out in the region due to its unique natural landscape, rich heritage, vibrant culture, and pristine beaches. At the conclusion of the festival, GDA DG Shafkat Anwar Shahwani presented awards to the winning teams in recognition of their outstanding art and talent.