Sargodha RPO visits Punjab Safe City Project

SARGODHA - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan accompanied by District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi visited the under-construction Punjab Project in Sargodha.

During the visit, the sub-divisional officer (SDO) of buildings briefed the officials on progress of the construction work. The RPO emphasised the importance of expediting the project and directed authorities to ensure its timely completion.

A spokesperson for the Sargodha Regional Police stated that the Project was a key initiative aimed at enhancing security and surveillance in the city.

Police arrest two dacoits

The police arrested two members of a dacoit gang and recovered items from their possession.

The police on Tuesday said a team of Shahpur Sadr police station arrested Gul Zaman and Safdar besides recovering goods worth Rs1.5 million. The accused were involved in dozens of robbery cases.

Further investigation was underway.

Anti-encroachment week in Sargodha

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Waseem has said anti-encroachment week is being observed in the district. According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, he said throughout this week, all major roads in the division’s tehsils would be cleared of permanent and temporary encroachments.

DC Muhammad Waseem shared that targeted areas were Choki Bhaghat, Azad Road, Urdu Bazaar, City Road, Khushab Road in Sargodha, Fawara Chowk to Khatam-ul-Nabi Chowk in Kot Momin, Jail Road in Shahpur, Liaquat Shaheed Road in Bhalwal, Shahpur Road in Bhera, Block No 1 in Sillanwali and Farooqa Road in Sahiwal tehsil.

The deputy commissioner also mentioned that operations under the supervision of assistant commissioners were ongoing in all tehsils. He urged traders to cooperate with the administration for removing encroachments.