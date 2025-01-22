Save the Children, Pakistan vow to address climate-induced impact on children

ISLAMABAD - Save the Children and Pakistan have vowed to jointly address the climate-induced impact on children, underscoring the need for coordinated efforts to protect their rights and well-being. The Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR), led by its Convenor, Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan, MNA, held a meeting here on Tuesday with the Acting Country Director of Save the Children, Raza Hussain Qazi, at the Parliament House. The meeting focused on exploring potential collaborations on child rights initiatives in Pakistan.

Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan highlighted the planned activities designed to foster collaboration with the newly-established provincial child rights caucuses in the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, as well as the Sindh Assembly caucus, which is currently under formation. She emphasised the vision of the Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, for establishing similar caucuses across provincial and legislative assemblies in Pakistan to strengthen collaborative efforts.

She further outlined plans to conduct consultation visits to the provincial and legislative assemblies of Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan for the formation of child rights caucuses by February 2025. Acting Country Director of Save the Children commended these initiatives and assured full support. Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan expressed her gratitude to Save the Children for supporting the Young Citizen Internship Program 2024 and shared her optimism for continued collaboration in 2025. Both parties also discussed legislative interventions to address the climate-induced impacts on children, underscoring the need for coordinated efforts to protect their rights, according to a press release.