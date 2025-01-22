Sharjeel hits twin fifties, Haseeb takes 9-78 as Ghani Glass beat HEC

LAHORE - Ghani Glass overcame Higher Education Commission (HEC) by 10 wickets as they chased the 102-run target in 13.4 overs with Sharjeel Khan hitting an unbeaten half-century on day two of the third round of President’s Trophy Grade-I at the UBL Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Sharjeel finished with 54 not out of 49 balls with the help of five fours and three sixes to match his first innings 83-ball 75-run outing inclusive of 11 fours and two sixes. Earlier in the day, Ghani Glass’ second innings was wrapped up for 191 all out after continuing from 179-9 overnight as they took a 51-run first innings lead.

In turn, HEC could only manage 152-9 in 47 overs in their second innings with opening batter Abdullah Fazal top-scoring with 89 off 155 balls with the help of 13 fours and one six. Ghani Glass’ off-spinner Haseeb-ur-Rehman picked up three wickets returning match figures of 9-85, while Mir Hamza, Afaq Afridi and Ubaid Shah dismissed two batters each.

At the SBP Sports Complex, KRL Waqar Ahmed struck a dogged 172 not out off 279 balls with the help of 12 fours and three sixes as his team finished with 286-6 in 96 overs on day two. KRL had begun the day with 3-1 on the board in 2 overs. At stumps they trailed PTV by 45 runs with four wickets in hand.SNGPL were 78-2, when stumps were drawn at the NBP Sports Complex, Karachi with a mere 20-run second innings lead.

SBP, who resumed their first innings from overnight score of 71-2, managed 300 all out in their first innings taking a 58-run lead. Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (83 not out, 128b, 9x4s), Imran Butt (75, 107b, 12x4s), Rameez Aziz (68, 102b, 7x4s) and skipper Umar Amin (51, 84b, 9x4s) contributed with half-centuries. At the KCCA Stadium, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) went onto score 346 all out in 122.2 overs after beginning the day from their overnight score of 265-5. For Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Ali Raza, Khalid Usman and Mohammad Asghar picked up three wickets each.In turn, WAPDA were 168-4 in 61 overs at close of play on day two.