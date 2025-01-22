Sialkot Ring Road project to improve travel facilities, traffic flow, says minister

SIALKOT - Under the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif, an important meeting regarding the Sialkot Ring Road project was held at the Sialkot DC Office on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by the Provincial Minister for C&W Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth, and attended by Commissioner Gujranwala Syed Naveed Shirazi, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sialkot Zulfiqar Langrial, the Chief Engineer of the C&W Department, and the Nespak team.

The Nespak team provided a briefing on the Sialkot Ring Road project, presenting various options and survey reports. They shared that the road will be 110 feet wide and highlighted the institutions and areas that will benefit from the Ring Road, including hospitals, factories, schools, the airport, and the dry port. The Sialkot Ring Road project will benefit key areas such as the University of Sialkot, Sambrial Dry Port, Head Marala Barrage, Vocational Institute, Islamia Medical College, Sialkot Medical College, District Complex, Bus Stand, GC University, and UMT Sialkot.

Provincial Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth emphasised that consultations with relevant stakeholders will take place before finalising the road plan. He stated that the Sialkot Ring Road project will significantly improve traffic flow and the overall environment, benefiting citizens by providing better travel facilities. President of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Akram ul Haq, Chairman of the Democratic Group of the Sialkot Chamber, Sohail Khawar, Director of Sialkot International Airport and Air Sial, Tahir Majeed Kapoor, alongwith Omar Khalid and Aamir Hameed Bhatti, expressed their support for the project. They affirmed that the construction of the Ring Road will alleviate Sialkot’s traffic problems and offer enhanced travel facilities to the people.