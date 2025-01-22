Sindh decides to launch EV taxi service across province

KARACHI - The Sindh government has decided to launch an environmentally friendly EV taxi service and establish a regulatory authority to oversee its operations. Plans are also underway to develop a robust EV charging network across major urban and rural areas of the province.

A high-level meeting chaired by Sindh’s Senior Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, was held here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zaman, Managing Director of Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, Project Director of People’s Bus Service Sohaib Shafiq, and other officials.

The agenda revolved around discussions on introducing EV taxis in Sindh. Addressing the meeting, Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that the introduction of modern, eco-friendly transportation systems is aimed at encouraging investment in the transport sector. He announced that a regulatory body is being established to monitor and regulate the operations of the EV taxi service. The senior minister highlighted plans to develop a central command and control system to ensure efficient management and monitoring of the EV taxi fleet. “The taxis will be equipped with intelligent transport systems, advanced payment solutions, and state-of-the-art security features”, he added. Memon further stated that a comprehensive EV charging network infrastructure is crucial to support the operation and expansion of the EV taxi service.

He described the initiative as a significant step toward building a modern, sustainable, and environmentally friendly transport infrastructure in Sindh. He underscored that the project will not only contribute to environmental protection but also create new opportunities for local businesses and attract international investors, thereby fostering economic growth. “Our goal is to position Sindh as a pioneer in green transport solutions across Pakistan,” said the minister.

During the meeting, the senior minister directed officials to expedite preparations for the EV taxi service, ensuring the development of all necessary infrastructure, legal frameworks, and facilitation measures for investors. Sharjeel Inam Memon concluded that this initiative is expected to set a benchmark for eco-friendly transport solutions in Pakistan while supporting the province’s journey toward sustainable development and economic progress.