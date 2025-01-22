Sindh govt requests CCI to reverse decision

ISLAMABAD - Sindh has termed the caretaker government decision of allowing the sale of 35pc gas to third party violation of Articles 154(1), 158 and Section 230 of the Election Act 2017, saying that the caretaker was not legally and constitutionally empowered to take policy decisions and requested Council of Common Interest (CCI) to reverse the decision in this regard.

The government of Sindh strongly feels that the Amendments in Petroleum (Exploration & Production) Policy, 2012 by CCI in its 51st meeting is violation of the Article 154(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan and Section 230 of the Election Act 2017 as the caretaker government was not legally and constitutionally empowered to take policy decisions which are not reversible by the future elected government and make a policy that may have effect or preempt the exercise of authority by the future elected government, said the government of Sindh in the summary moved to Council of Common Interest regarding reversal Amendments in Petroleum & Exploration and Production Policy 2012, related to the sale of 35% share pipeline specification gas to third party.

However, despite the observations of the government of Sindh, the federal government had last week notified amendment in the Exploration & Production Policy 2012 allowing the production companies to sale 35 per cent of gas to third party, instead of the state-owned Sui companies. Sindh was not the only one opposing the decision, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, both of the Sui Companies and one of the cabinet ministers, was also against the decision of the caretaker government, an official source told The Nation. However, an elected government failed to reverse the decision of the caretaker government.

Notably, the Council of Common Interest on 29th January, 2024 under the chairmanship of the then caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-uI-Haq Kakar had approved Amendments in Petroleum (E&P) Policy, 2024.

CCI unanimously approved the amendments in the text of paragraph 9.4(2) under Section Ill or Petroleum (E&P) Policy, 2012, with the stipulation that E&P Companies shall have the right to sale up to 35% of their share of pipeline specification gas to third party having OGRA license, through competitive process, without approval of the government or any of its entity, provided that the price charged from 3rd party would not be less than the wellhead gas prices under Petroleum Policy, 2012 for the res11ccllvc zones. This provision will also apply to all existing licenses/licenses granted under Petroleum Rules 1986, 200 I, 2009 and 2013 for the gas discoveries which are not yet allocated and will be allocated after date of notification pursuant to CCI approval. The CCI further decided that the province in which a wellhead of natural gas is situated should be given precedence in terms of Article 158 of the Constitution in Its letter and spirit.

“It has been observed that in the summary for CCI, floated by Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division, the issues of E & P sector and large scale gas consumers have only been taken into consideration and the effects of this proposal on general public and other smaller commercial consumers have not been considered,” said the Sindh government in a summary moved to CCI. Also during the 51st CCI meeting, Chief Minister of Sindh pointed out that the said summary was not received timely thus could not be examined properly and suggested that the decision in the matter may be taken in the next meeting of the CCI, Sindh government argued.

Sindh has further pointed out that Article 158 of the Constitution, which inter-alia, stipulates that the province in which a wellhead of natural gas is located should be given preference. Whereas, under the above arrangement, consumers or any province can participate in competitive bidding process for purchase of the gas which is likely to raise the price of gas for the local bidders, who will then have to compete with higher prices offered by non-gas producing provinces. The above situation will lead lo clear violation of the provision of Article 158 of the constitution which gives the preferential right to the people of the Province where the resource is located, the source said.

The Sindh government has proposed that CCI may reverse the decision taken by the CCI in its 51st meeting and requested to place the matter before the CCI during its upcoming meeting for discussion and decision in light of the Articles 172(3) and 158 of the Constitution of Pakistan.