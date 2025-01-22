Sugar production sees significant increase in Jan

ISLAMABAD - The Sugar Advisory Board has noted that sugar production in January 2025 saw a significant increase compared to December 2024. Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain chaired an important meeting of the Sugar Advisory Board. The meeting reviewed sugarcane crop estimates and discussed plans to meet the country’s sugar needs for the 2024-25 season. Key decisions were made to improve production, stabilize prices, and support the sustainable growth of the sugar industry.

During the meeting, it was noted that sugar production in January 2025 saw a significant increase compared to December 2024. Rana Tanveer Hussain urged sugar millers to invest in research and development to enhance production capacity and ensure the long-term growth of the industry.

The minister emphasized the need to provide fair compensation to farmers to encourage greater sugarcane cultivation, which would further boost sugar production. He also announced that strict action, in collaboration with provincial governments, would be taken against hoarding to ensure consumers face no difficulties. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to keeping essential commodity prices under control and maintaining stability through continued efforts. The meeting was attended by relevant officials, sugar millers, and other stakeholders, who shared valuable suggestions for improving sugarcane production and strengthening the sugar industry.