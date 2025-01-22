Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Sukkur Barrage rehabilitation work in full swing

Staff Reporter
January 22, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -   Secretary Irrigation Sindh, Zarif Khero on Tuesday visited Sukkur Barrage to inspect the ongoing rehabilitation work. Accompanied by officials, Khero expressed satisfaction with the progress, stating that the project is on track to meet its deadline. According to Khero, the replacement of 18 gates at the barrage is expected to be completed by May 2025, after which the water flow will be restored. The secretary emphasized the importance of the project, which aims to ensure the barrage’s stability and efficiency. The rehabilitation work is part of a larger effort to upgrade the country’s irrigation infrastructure. With the project’s completion, the barrage is expected to regain its original capacity, benefiting agriculture and the local economy.

Staff Reporter

