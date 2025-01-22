Sukkur Police bid farewell to retiring head constables

SUKKUR - A dignified farewell ceremony was held at the Sukkur SSP office on Tuesday to honor two retiring head constables, Ghulam Mustafa Mirani and Amir Bux Kalhoro, who completed their service tenure. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, praised the retiring officials for their dedicated services, stating that responsible police personnel continue to contribute to society even after retirement. He emphasized that their association with the police department will remain lifelong. The ceremony recognized the retiring head constables’ services in various units, and they were awarded traditional Ajrak shields, flower bouquets, and Sindhi caps. The SSP and other officers expressed good wishes for their future. The retiring officials thanked SSP Sukkur and all officers and personnel for their appreciation. The ceremony concluded with a police protocol escorting the retiring head constables to their residences.